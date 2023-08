Maybe because he’s a baby!! This is the cutest thing…little Lincoln was born at just 26 weeks and just over 2 pounds and spent 104 days in the NICU. He was the sickest baby in the unit when he was born and the first 24 hours were very scary!

But he has hit milestone after milestone until now at 9 pounds, he’s ready to go home! The hospital had a graduation ceremony for him and his family!