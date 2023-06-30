This Guy Has Flown Nearly 24 Million Miles On Over 12,000 Flights!

It’s going to be hard to find someone that doesn’t work for an airline that has flown more than Tom Stuker. He’s a 69-year-old car dealership consultant who flies a lot for work. So back in 1990, he invested $290,000 in a lifetime pass with United Airlines. And it sounds like he’s getting his money’s worth!

He’s also got hot tips to make flying easier! Download the app for the airline you are flying because you can get notifications if anything changes with your flight, and possibly prevent you from going to the airport unnecessarily if it’s delayed. For couples, book the window and aisle seats…chances are nobody will book that middle seat and you’ll have the row to yourself!