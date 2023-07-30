Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

This Influencer Is Completely Made Up By AI, And Followers Are Mad

July 30, 2023 2:11PM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Netflix has posted a job listing paying $900,000 for an AI-related job…while writers and actors are still on strike. The use of AI is one issue strikers are concerned about. SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator says studios could scan background actors, pay them for one day’s work, and then use their likeness forever. The union says 87% of its actors make under $26,000 annually. Netflix has already used AI to generate backgrounds and deepfakes.

Speaking of that, Inside Edition had this crazy story about this gorgeous social media influencer than has a ton of followers, and she’s a total AI creation. Milla Sofia is NOT a real person. Nuts!  You can’t tell from the pictures!! 

You May Also Like

1

Boy Stops at Random House to Leave Pep Talk on Stranger’s Doorbell Cam
2

Pilot’s Wife Has To Land A Single Engine Plane
3

Alaska man inadvertently films his own drowning on a glacial lake with helmet GoPro, officials say
4

Tom Cruise Tops the Box Office While “Sound Of Freedom” Has Even Bigger Second Week
5

Tom Cruise Tops the Box Office While “Sound Of Freedom” Has Even Bigger Second Week