This is How to Improve Your Relationships with People Around You

It’s time to strengthen your relationships……whether it’s with friends, loved ones, or even your co-workers. All you have to do is invite them to take a walk or hike with you… But it has to be in a nature setting! Because an analysis of studies by UC Berkeley found that walking together outdoors is an effective way to connect with others.
For example, in one study, one group of mothers and daughters spent 20 minutes walking through a botanical garden, the other group walked through a shopping mall and then they began working on puzzles together.
The result: The nature walkers showed improved interactions with each other and collaborated much better on cognitive tasks, compared to the shopping mall walkers. And, this backs up research on conflict resolution that shows it’s often far more effective to get up and move together, than to sit in a room trying to talk your way through a conflict.
The research shows you both will be more open and empathetic when you’re walking together in nature.
