This is What Retirement Can Do to Your Health

Here’s good news if you’re thinking about your golden years……

Retirement can make you healthier!

Researchers from the University of Sydney studied the lifestyle habits of over 25-thousand working adults over age 45. They looked at things like their activity level, smoking, diet, alcohol consumption and sleep patterns. Three years later, when around 11 percent of the participants had retired, they followed up to see how their habits had changed. And it was mostly for the better!

The researchers found that retirees were more active than those who were still working……and they sat less. In fact, on average, retired people got an additional 93 minutes of physical activity each week. They also got more sleep, sat one hour less each day – and women, in particular, were more likely to quit smoking after retirement.

