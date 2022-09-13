This Is Why Fans Think Adele Secretly Got Married
September 12, 2022 5:48PM AKDT
Eagle-eyed fans picked up on a few clues from Adele’s recent Instagram posts that are setting the rumors flying that she married boyfriend Rich Paul! Here’s the evidence:
She’s wearing a gold band in recent pictures arriving at Beyoncé’s Bel-Air Birthday bash.
During a video showing off her Emmy, a game box holding either dominos, mahjong tiles, or a Rummikub set with “The Paul’s” etched in it.
