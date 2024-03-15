Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

This Little Girl Can Play A Song After Hearing It Once

March 15, 2024 7:16AM AKDT
A 7-year-old girl is getting lots of attention because of her amazing talent… Zoë Erianna Cui can hear a song once and play it on the piano. 

 

@zoeerianna @Beyoncé sends girl a special surprise! 7yr Zoë Erianna sounded out Texas Hold ‘Em on keyboard and the video made it to The Queen Bey. She was so touched by the video Zoë was surprised with news cameras and a gift after school! Zoë is from @America’s Got Talent Season 18! Beautiful flowers arranged by The Bouquet Shop in Bryn Mawr PA. #beyonce #beyoncé #texasholdem #surprisegifts #surprise #flowers #unbelievable #amazingmoments #dreamscometrue #childprodigy #talentedkid #musickid #smartkid #agt #agtauditions #youngtalent #talented #talentedmusicians #gifted #perfectpitch @AGTAuditions ♬ original sound – Zoë Erianna

Yep Beyonce sent her flowers after hearing her version of “Texas Hold ‘Em”! 

 

