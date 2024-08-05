This Moment Captured By A 5-Year-Old Is PRICELESS

Grab the tissues for this one…it will melt your SOUL!

Delphine Expert gave her 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, her phone to record “treasures” she found on a walk. Zoey had been non-verbal up until a few months ago thanks to activities like dancing and skiing. Zoey communicates in other ways including lots of hugs, but she had never heard her daughter say “I love you.”

Well, when checking the footage of Zoey’s hunt for treasures with her phone, she found out she was one of those treasures!!