This One Tip Can Help You Stick To Your Diet

Could you use a little extra willpower to help you stick to your diet? Try turning up the lights!
The Journal of Marketing Research conducted a survey of 160 restaurant customers. The result: Those eating in brightly lit rooms were up to 24% more likely to order nutritious dishes, like vegetables, salads and grilled fish. They also ate 39% fewer calories, compared to those who ate in a dark, romantically-lit restaurant. The reason? There are two of them……
First, bright lighting makes our brain more aware of what we’re doing, which increases the odds we’ll make healthier food choices.
Plus, it’s the spotlight effect……Being in a brightly lit setting makes people think they’re being looked at more closely. So we tend to eat better, in case anyone is looking at us and judging our food choices.
