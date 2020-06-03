Thousands remain protesting in NYC streets, defying curfew
By BRIAN MAHONEY, JENNIFER PELTZ and MARINA VILLENEUVE undefined
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators continued protesting the death of George Floyd remained on New York City streets in defiance of an 8 p.m. curfew. Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday had doubled down on a citywide curfew, moving it up from 11 p.m. the night before. He rejected urging from President Donald Trump and an offer from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to bring in the National Guard. People marched in groups of thousands in parts of Manhattan and Brooklyn, as merchants boarded their businesses. As the the curfew time arrived, many were still in the streets and continued marching, with officers initially standing by and letting them.