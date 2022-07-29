      Weather Alert

Three Important Factors to Cut Your Cancer Risk

Jul 29, 2022 @ 3:00am

Get ready to cancer-proof your life!

Because, according to University Hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, all you need are 3 factors to cut your cancer risk by almost two-thirds!

Those factors are: Regular exercise, extra vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids. 

To reach that conclusion, the hospital tracked nearly 2,200 healthy adults over age 70 for two years to see what preventive strategies, if any, could reduce their cancer risk.    

And during the study, only one strategy made a measurable difference: People who got more exercise, vitamin D AND Omega-3 fatty acids saw their cancer risk drop by over 60%! And it didn’t matter whether their exercise was brisk walks, or household chores, like vacuuming, cleaning, and gardening.

And other studies back this up…… 

  • For example, a Harvard study found people getting plenty of vitamin D were up to 38% less likely to get cancer. Because “D” inhibits the growth of cancer cells. 
  • Research at Belgium’s Catholic University found the Omega-3s in oily fish stop normal cells from turning cancerous. So, think salmon, lake trout and herring. 
  • And research from Australia’s Edith Cowan University shows exercise boosts immunity and reduces inflammation, which can slow or even prevent the growth of tumors.

And when you put those 3 things together, the effect is magnified!

So, again the prescription for significantly reducing your cancer risk: Exercise regularly, and eat a diet rich in vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids.

Three Important Factors to Cut Your Cancer Risk

