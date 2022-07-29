Three Important Factors to Cut Your Cancer Risk

Because, according to University Hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, all you need are 3 factors to cut your cancer risk by almost two-thirds!
Those factors are: Regular exercise, extra vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids.
To reach that conclusion, the hospital tracked nearly 2,200 healthy adults over age 70 for two years to see what preventive strategies, if any, could reduce their cancer risk.
And during the study, only one strategy made a measurable difference: People who got more exercise, vitamin D AND Omega-3 fatty acids saw their cancer risk drop by over 60%! And it didn’t matter whether their exercise was brisk walks, or household chores, like vacuuming, cleaning, and gardening.
And other studies back this up……
And when you put those 3 things together, the effect is magnified!
So, again the prescription for significantly reducing your cancer risk: Exercise regularly, and eat a diet rich in vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids.
