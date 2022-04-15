      Weather Alert

Three Infants Exposed To THC Laced Edibles At Virginia Day Care

Apr 15, 2022 @ 8:42am

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) – The owner of a home day care in Virginia is facing child cruelty charges after three infants were exposed to edibles spiked with THC.

A Stafford County Sheriff’s statement Friday says an investigation began when three families observed lethargic behavior and bloodshot eyes in their 1-year-old children and sought treatment.

The hospital confirmed that each child had been exposed to tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

A detective went to their day care and collected goldfish crackers from around their high chairs, and they were found to have THC.

The day care owner turned herself in and was released on bond.

