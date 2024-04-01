Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

“Titanic” Door Prop Sells At Auction

April 1, 2024 7:14AM AKDT
A mysterious buyer known as “Mr. Green” is now the proud owner of that famous floating piece of wood Rose had all to herself while poor Jack froze to death in “Titanic”. It was put up for auction and sold for $700,000.

It’s been the subject of debate for YEARS, even put to the test by Mythbusters (who found they could have both fit if they put Rose’s lifejacket underneath. But James Cameron himself tested the theory last year for the film’s 25th anniversary.

