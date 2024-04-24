Tom Cruise Breakdancing At Posh’s Birthday???

Tom Cruise apparently went for it on the dance floor at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party, and his breakdancing moves left the guests “dumbfounded”!

Tom Cruise ‘dumbfounded’ guests at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday bash with breakdancing and splits https://t.co/HKmSm18zyy pic.twitter.com/EIyKPkyfFR — New York Post (@nypost) April 22, 2024

But he impressed even before getting there as he helped a photographer who stumbled as he was walking into the event!

