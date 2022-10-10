Tom Cruise’s Movie In Space Is Back On

Remember talk about Tom Cruise shooting a movie at the International Space Station? This idea was drummed up before the pandemic, then got slowed down. But now it seems to be forging ahead. Tom is in talks with Universal to do the movie, and chairman Donna Langley says she hopes Tom will become, quote, “the first civilian to do a space walk outside of the space station.”

There’s not much info on the plot, other than that Tom’s character will head up to the space station to, quote, “save the day.”

