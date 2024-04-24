Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Tom Holland Will Be Back For “Spider-Man 4”

April 24, 2024 8:34AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Tom Holland is more than happy to put on the Spidey suit again for a fourth movie.

“The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films,” he said. “I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more.” If you’re keeping track, he’s starred in three “Spider-Man” movies (2017’s Homecoming, 2019’s Far From Home and 2021’s No Way Home), and popped up in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil WarAvengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

No idea yet on what the plot would entail for this one, but at the end of the last one, his love and best friend didn’t remember who he was!!

Tom said, “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

MORE HERE

You May Also Like

1

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Have Coachella Date Night
2

Travis Kelce “Doesn’t Know” How He Ended Up With Taylor Swift As His Girlfriend
3

Will Smith, Justin Bieber And All Surprise Coachella Performance Weekend 1
4

The “Golden Bachelor” Couple Divorcing After Three Months After TV Wedding
5

Shinedown Spouts Off - Potential Collab With Jelly Roll