Too Early To Shop Halloween Decor? Not According To These Retailers

July 29, 2024 7:35AM AKDT
What in the why?????? Summerween? Yes, you’ve already seen Halloween decor in stores and it’s the last week of JULY. Plus…yes, Christmas stuff is even out in some stores (looking at you At Home, Home Depot, Amazon and Costco).

But GMA points out there may some benefits to shopping early. You can find some deals on highly sought-after items (like Home Depot’s 12-foot Skeleton), but it’s more about getting it before it’s gone! If you wait until October 1 to buy decor, it will pretty much be all gone.

