“Top Gun: Maverick” Named Best Movie For Grownups By AARP

Who knew this was a thing? AARP gives out movie awards and Top Gun: Maverick is their pick for Best Movie For Grownups. There’s a ceremony and everything…and they’ve been doing it for 21 years!! Michelle Yeoh was named Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All At Once and Brendan Fraser won the prize for Best Actor for The Whale. Elvis won the awards for Best Time Capsule and Best Director for Baz Luhrmann.

Till was named Best Intergenerational Film; Good Luck to You, Leo Grande won for Best Grownup Love Story, and Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down was selected Best Documentary. They didn’t leave out TV shows: Sheryl Lee Ralph from Abbott Elementary won Best Actress, while Jeff Bridges won Best Actor and his show The Old Man won Best TV Series. You can watch the ceremony on Great Performances February 17th at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.