Top Ukrainian Commander Says His Forces Now Control Almost 390 Square Miles Of Russia's Kursk Region

August 13, 2024 3:03AM AKDT
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s top military commander says his forces now control 1,000 square kilometers, or 386 square miles, of Russia’s neighboring Kursk region.

His statement marked the first time a Ukrainian military official has publicly commented on the gains of the lightning incursion that has embarrassed the Kremlin.

Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi made the comment in a video posted Monday to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel.

Russian forces are still scrambling to respond to the surprise Ukrainian attack after almost a week of fierce fighting.

Zelenskyy confirmed for the first time that the Ukrainian military is operating inside the Kursk region and praised the country’s soldiers and commanders.

