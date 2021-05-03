      Weather Alert

Tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi; trees down in Atlanta

May 3, 2021 @ 8:42am

By ROGELIO V. SOLIS Associated Press
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — Multiple tornadoes have caused damage across Mississippi, destroying homes and uprooting trees before the storm system moved into Georgia and prompted a tornado warning in Atlanta. But no injuries have been reported. A line of severe storms rolled through Mississippi on Sunday. Meteorologists declared a “tornado emergency” for Tupelo and surrounding areas. The mayor said in a statement that damage had been reported and emergency crews were assessing. Calhoun City also was hit hard, according to the sheriff, with light poles snapped off, power lines down and trees landing on homes and vehicles. News outlets also reported tornadoes near Yazoo City, Byram and Tchula.

 

