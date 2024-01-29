Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Toyota Urges Owners Of Old Corolla, Matrix, And Rav4 Models To Park Them Until Air Bags Are Replaced

January 29, 2024 12:39PM AKST
Share
FILE - The Toyota logo is seen, Sept. 13, 2023, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. In a statement Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, Toyota told owners of about 50,000 older Corolla, Corolla Matrix and RAV4 models to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators are at risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota and General Motors are telling the owners of about 61,000 older Corolla, Matrix, RAV4 and Pontiac Vibe models to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators are at risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel.

The urgent warning Monday covers certain Corolla compact cars and Matrix hatchbacks from 2003 and 2004, as well as RAV4 small SUVs from 2004 and 2005.

Also covered are Pontiac Vibes from 2003 and 2004.

Owners should contact a dealer instead of driving the cars in for repairs.

Dealers will provide options such as mobile repair, towing the car to a dealer, or pickup and delivery.

You May Also Like

1

Justin Timberlake Unveils Release Date for New Song
2

New Artist Spotlight and Why Streaming Her Song Is Important
3

Prince Harry Drops Libel Case Against Daily Mail After Damaging Pretrial Ruling
4

Two Teen Girls Save A Couple From Drowning In Barbados
5

Raiders Turn To Antonio Pierce As Next Head Coach