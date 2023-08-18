Traveling is Great for Your Brain

In case you need another reason to plan a vacation: Traveling is really great for your brain!

That’s according to neuropsychologist Dr. Paul Nussbaum, founder of the Brain Health Center in Pennsylvania. He says ANY time you expose your brain to new environments, your brain becomes more alert……and the more unusual the environment, the more areas of your brain will be activated.

That helps build new neural connections,. And Dr. Nussbaum says that’s an important way to ward off age-related cognitive decline…That’s why he recommends planning vacations that take you OUT of your comfort zone in some way……Whether that means trying new activities and cuisines, or immersing yourself in cultures and languages you’ve never experienced before! Because bottom line: The more novel and complex your travel experience, the better it is for your brain!

