Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Romance Like A Hallmark Movie?

There’s a new ESPN promo that likens Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story to Hallmark romance film!

Appropriate? We think yes! Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love story could be made into a film. Hallmark screenwriter Julie Sherman Wolfe, who has written 24 Hallmark movies, said football this year has seemed like a holiday movie in a new promotional spot that ran on Christmas Eve, December 24, during ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown.

Wolfe claimed that the NFL’s “moments of pure joy” and “full of twists and turns” are just like her movies. It certainly feels like it’s been playing out like that for Kelce and Swift…or Swelce. She brought her parents and brother to cheer him on Christmas Day against the L.A. Raiders.