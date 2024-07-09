Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Travis Kelce Appears Emotional During Surprise Eras Tour Song

July 9, 2024 7:39AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

At the Amsterdam Eras Tour show watching girlfriend Taylor Swift perform a surprise song during the show, Travis Kelce appears to wipe away tears. It was a medley of songs seemingly dedicated to their love story, including ‘Mary’s Song,’ ‘So High School’ and ‘Everything Has Changed.’

He has been a fixture at much of her tour cheering her on from the VIP area, and even getting on stage for a skit! He revealed to his brother on their podcast, “New Heights”, that was his idea!

 

You May Also Like

1

New “Superman” Movie Includes A Nod To Christopher Reeve
2

Simone Biles Becomes Oldest Olympic Gymnast Since The 1950s At Age 27
3

Cirque Du Soleil Launches Film and TV Studio
4

Alaska court weighing arguments in case challenging the use of public money for private schools
5

Lay Bankz And Her Billboard Hot 100 Hit