Travis Kelce Is Believable As Car Wash Guy

June 12, 2024 9:55AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

Travis Kelce was showing off his “summer job” on TikTok and he fits in PERFECTLY. Comments point out he totally looks like he could be the manager with his logo polo and khakis rising off cars!

 

@traviskelce Get your ride looking right for the summer at @Club Car Wash ♬ WORK – ATEEZ

He talked about exploring more opportunities in the entertainment world in the off season on his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. Jason, by the way, got candid about the level of fame his brother his famous girlfriend deal with on Andrew Santino’s ‘Whiskey Ginger’ podcast.

