Travis Kelce Pays For Everyone’s Meal To Rent Out The Restaurant

Travis Kelce wanted to spend a little quality time with Taylor Swift after she came to cheer him on at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. So he called Prime Social and covered the tab for all the patrons with one little condition: they all had to leave so he could have the place for a private post-game afterparty.

A source told ET: “Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis’ teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m.”

“Travis and Taylor have a lot in common and they are having a great time getting to know each other. They have similar values. She likes that he pursued her and it has been easy and exciting for both of them. Taylor is enjoying some time off from touring and it’s been fun hanging out with Travis during this break. Taylor wants a guy that’s into his career, does his own thing, but is also supportive and understands her, and Travis fits those qualities.”

BTW…there is a hilarious little trend on Tik Tok of women telling their boyfriends/husbands it’s so nice Taylor is helping Travis be famous! Like…nobody knew who he was before he started dating her! The responses are PRICELESS.

