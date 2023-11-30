Travis Kelce’s Nickname For Taylor And Their Holiday Plans

While talking about getting a like on his latest achievement, he dropped a “thanks Tay”! She liked a tweet about Travis Kelce being the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards and being the first in Chiefs franchise history to do it.

Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it pic.twitter.com/jsVcegS4dG — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 27, 2023

Tay has her own achievement to tout as well being named Spotify’s Global Top Artist of the Year with 26.1 billion streams around the world this year. As for their holiday plans, they plan to make the most of her break from her Eras Tour.

An insider says, “They’re very into each other and it is clear to everyone around them. They are both excited and giddy that they can’t even hide it, and don’t want to.”