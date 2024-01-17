Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Current US Economic Growth ‘Vindicates’ President Biden’s COVID-19 Pandemic Stimulus Spending

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is making an election-year pitch that the current state of the economy “vindicates” Democrats’ decision to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic response package back in 2021.

In remarks at a Wednesday conference of U.S. mayors in Washington, Yellen defended the size of the American Rescue Plan.

Yellen said President Joe Biden’s administration “needed to take decisive action” to get the economy back on track. T

he stimulus package is regularly cited by Republicans as the cause for two years of accelerating price spikes that hurt millions of American households.