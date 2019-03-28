Trial begins for Alaska man accused of killing officer

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Testimony has begun in the trial of a man accused of fatally shooting an Alaska police sergeant.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday that the murder trial of 31-year-old Anthony Jenkins-Alexie opened with viewings of body camera and dashcam footage taken before and after the shooting of Fairbanks Police Sgt. Allen Brandt.

Police say Jenkins-Alexie shot Brandt early on Oct. 16, 2016, when the officer responded to reports of shots fired near a hotel.

Authorities say Brandt was shot in the chest and several times in his legs, thigh and hip; he died 12 days later.

The prosecutor says Jenkins-Alexie planned the attack as revenge for a friend who was previously shot by police.

Jenkins-Alexie’s attorney says he may be guilty of weapons misconduct and first-degree assault, but not murder.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mat-Su man sentenced to 30 years for highway pullout killing Anchorage police identify pedestrian struck, killed by truck Grand jury indicts Wasilla man in shooting death of father Alaska Senate passes rollback of conflict provisions Alaska seeks to delist Arctic ringed seals as threatened Tariffs force Alaska seafood industry to look beyond China
Comments