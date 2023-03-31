Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

‘Trolls Band Together’ Trailer

March 31, 2023 5:09AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

The trailer for the new movie, “Trolls Band Together” has rolled out, featuring new voices along with franchise favorites. The new film will feature Justin Timberlake, Kid Cudi, Anna Kendrick, Troye Sivan, Kenan Thompson, and Grammy winner Kid Cudi. Timberlake and Kendrick return as they reprise their roles as Poppy and Branch, who are finally a couple in the new movie.

Trolls were big for toy lovers in the 1960s. You excited for this movie?

