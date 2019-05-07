Troopers arrest man on the lam from Mat-Su correctional farm

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An escaped prisoner who eluded capture for nearly a month has been arrested by Alaska State Troopers at a cabin in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

Troopers arrested 59-year-old Brian Church on Monday.

Church on April 12 walked away from Point Mackenzie Correctional Farm. About 10 days later, he was seen breaking into a cabin on Flat Lake west of Big Lake.

A witness snapped Church’s photo but the troopers Special Emergency Response Team arrived too late to apprehend him.

Troopers received a tip Monday that someone was in a cabin that was supposed to be unoccupied on East Butterfly Lake at the south end of Nancy Lake State Recreation Area.

Troopers flew in by helicopter and captured Church inside the cabin.

He was held on escape charges and suspicion of burglaries.