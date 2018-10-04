ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska State Troopers have released the names of three men killed in a collision on the Parks Highway.

Troopers earlier identified a fourth man killed in the Monday crash as 78-year-old Basava Veluvola of India.

The other three killed were Siva Veeramachani, Mathukumilla Murthi and Pattabhi Vantipali. Their home towns were not disclosed.

The four were among five people in a van driven by Veeramachani that passed a commercial vehicle in a no-passing zone south of Cantwell. The van crashed into a pickup truck.

Troopers say the fifth person in the van, 58-year-old Venkata Kadiyala, also from India, was in critical condition at an Anchorage hospital.

A 2-year-old boy in the truck was flown to an Anchorage hospital with serious injuries. Also in the truck were 23-year-old Collin Koskey and 21-year-old Felicia Koskey, both of Fort Wainwright. Troopers say they were also injured.

The post Troopers identify 3 men killed in Alaska highway crash appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.