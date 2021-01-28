      Weather Alert

Tropical cyclones are nearing land more, except in Atlantic

Jan 28, 2021 @ 10:37am

BY SETH BORENSTEIN AP Science Writer
A new study finds that tropical cyclones around the globe are getting closer to land than previously, except for Atlantic hurricanes. Thursday’s study finds that these storms, also called typhoons, are moving about 18 miles closer to land and people every decade since 1982. Scientists aren’t sure why this is happening. Nor do they understand why it’s happening all over except in the Atlantic. And they find it even more puzzling that while storms seem to be getting closer to land, they don’t seem to be hitting land significantly more.

 

