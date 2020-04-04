      Weather Alert

Trump, 3M clash over order to produce more face masks for US

Apr 3, 2020 @ 6:56pm

President Donald Trump says his administration will try to stop “profiteers” from exporting medical protective gear, shortly after picking a fight with manufacturing giant 3M, a major producer and exporter of face masks used to protect health care workers from the coronavirus. 3M argued that blocking exports will raise “significant humanitarian implications” abroad and lead other countries to retaliate by withholding much-needed medical supplies from the U.S. Nearly all of 3M’s exports of high-grade N95 masks go to Canada and Latin America. Canadian officials led by Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau took the company’s side. They lobbied Trump administration officials not to cut off part of their supply.

