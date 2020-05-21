Trump administration cuts royalty rates for oil and gas
By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is giving energy companies temporary breaks on royalties they must pay for oil and gas extracted from federal lands because of the coronavirus pandemic, government data shows. The move is drawing criticism as a corporate handout and a Democratic lawmaker asked for an investigation into how the breaks were awarded. Administration officials say the breaks are being granted only for companies that can show lower royalties are necessary for them to continue extracting fuel from public leases. Royalty rate cuts so far have been authorized for at least 76 energy leases in Utah. More reductions, including in other states, are in the works.