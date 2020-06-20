      Weather Alert

Trump crowd grows, clashes with protesters ahead of rally

Jun 19, 2020 @ 6:14pm

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and SEAN MURPHY Associated Press
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A gathering of supporters of President Donald Trump is growing larger and verbally clashing with opponents of the president in Tulsa. The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request to require everyone attending Trump’s rally this weekend to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing inside the arena to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the mayor on Friday rescinded a day-old curfew that was put in place ahead of Saturday night’s rally. Tens of thousands are expected to attend the rally or hang out outside of the arena.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
California Gov. Newsom formally endorses Biden for president
NY State cites COVID-19 in presidential primary appeal