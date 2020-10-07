      Weather Alert

Trump doctor: President symptom-free for 24 hours

Oct 7, 2020 @ 9:51am

By The Associated Press undefined
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s physician says the president had been symptom-free for 24 hours and his vital signs have remained stable and in normal range.
Dr. Sean Conley, in a memo, also wrote that Trump, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 five days ago, told him “I feel great!”
Conley didn’t detail which medications the president was taking. He says the president has not required any supplemental oxygen since returning to the White House late Monday.
The president had also been fever-free for four days.

