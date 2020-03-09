Trump grapples with public health and economic maelstrom
WASHINGTON (AP) – American political leaders are grappling with a public health and economic maelstrom – as well as concerns for their own safety. This, as fears about the coronavirus outbreak roil financial markets. The White House says it’s conducting “business as usual,” playing down the political consequences of an epidemic that poses one of the greatest tests yet to President Donald Trump’s administration. On Capitol Hill, at least two lawmakers are in self-quarantine as discussions continue on how to address the virus outbreak and economic volatility and keep the government functioning. Trump lashed out in tweets Monday, protesting the steep market drop and news that large public gatherings are being called off because of the virus.