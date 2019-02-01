Trump issues disaster declaration for Alaska earthquake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – White House officials say President Donald Trump has issued a major disaster declaration following the Nov. 30 earthquake that rocked Anchorage and other parts of south-central Alaska.

The declaration Thursday comes in response to a recent request from Gov. Mike Dunleavy (DUN’-lay-vee).

White House officials say the declaration frees up money to help the state recover more quickly. Initial estimates for damage and other costs have been pegged around $100 million.

The declaration also makes federal funding available to people affected by the magnitude 7.0 quake in Anchorage, the Matanuska Susitna Borough and the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

Funding also is available to state, tribal, certain nonprofits and eligible local governments.

Alaska’s three-member congressional delegation issued a statement Thursday, thanking the Trump administration for its “swift attention” to Dunleavy’s request.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Company says debris found could be missing plane Wing part found in sea in search for missing Alaska plane Regents board nominee withdraws amid social media scrutiny Russia returns Alaska man who crossed Bering Sea in dinghy Police investigate suspicious death in Anchorage apartment Fairbanks man sentenced to 30 years for fatal shooting
Comments