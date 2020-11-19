      Weather Alert

Trump pushes new environmental rollbacks on way out the door

Nov 19, 2020 @ 10:13am

By MATTHEW BROWN and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Down to its final weeks, the Trump administration is working to push through dozens of rollbacks that could weaken century-old protections for migratory birds, expand Arctic drilling and hamstring future regulation of public health threats. The pending last-minute changes that benefit oil and gas and other industries deepen the challenges for President-elect Joe Biden, who made restoring and advancing protections for the environment, climate and public health a core piece of his campaign. Asked about the last-minute push, an Environmental Protection Administration spokesman says the agency is continuing to advance its regulatory agenda.

 

You May Also Like
Mental Health Week
Voters retain targeted Alaska Supreme Court justice
Michigan governor seeks shutdown of Great Lakes oil pipeline
Jetliner hits brown bear while landing in southeast Alaska
Oregon & New Mexico Order Near-Lockdowns As Other States Stay Open