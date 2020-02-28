Trump sending diplomat to witness taliban agreement signing
President Donald Trump say he’s dispatching the nation’s top diplomat to witness the signing of an agreement with the Afghan Taliban aimed at beginning a draw down of thousands of U.S. troops and ending America’s 18-year involvement in the war. Trump said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to be present for the signing of the agreement with the Taliban militants, who harbored al-Qaida before the 9/11 attacks and are responsible for the deaths of thousands of American servicemen and women. He says Defense Secretary Mark Esper also will issue a joint declaration with the government of Afghanistan. áThe signing is expected to occur Saturday in Doha, Qatar.