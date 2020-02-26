Trump to detail US coronavirus efforts, Schumer seeks $8.5B
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is pushing back against criticism that his administration isn’t doing enough to meet the coronavirus threat. Trump plans to hold a news conference late Wednesday to talk about what the U.S. is doing to prepare for the virus. On Capitol Hill, lawmakers are calling for much more money than the $2.5 billion the White House has requested. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has asked for $8.5 billion. Trump’s 6 p.m. news conference will be at the White House with experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.