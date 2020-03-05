Trump to take questions at 1st TV town hall of 2020 campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will field questions at his first TV town hall of the 2020 election cycle Thursday in the city that helped to shape a would-be rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump’s favorite network, Fox News, is hosting the live event in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It’s a rare instance where the president will take questions from the public. It will be Trump’s first visit this year to Pennsylvania, a battleground state he won by about 44,000 votes in 2016. Trump did particularly well in northeastern Pennsylvania, where Scranton and Wilkes-Barre have long anchored a strong Democratic presence.