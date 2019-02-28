Try This Technique To Fall Asleep And Stay Asleep

Falling asleep and staying asleep becomes more difficult as we age. Plus, as you know, a lack of sleep can contribute to weight gain and increasing the risk of Type 2 diabetes – because it disrupts how we regulate blood sugar. A prolonged lack of sleep can also affect our cognitive function and increase stress hormone levels that raise blood pressure. In other words, this is a problem we need to tackle. So, here’s a breathing technique that can help from Dr. Andrew Weil, clinical professor of medicine at the University of Arizona.

First: Exhale through your mouth.

Then, close your mouth and inhale through your nose for a count of 4.

Hold your breath for 7 counts.

Then exhale for 8 counts.

Repeat the sequence 3 times.

That technique is designed to reduce your heart rate, breathing rate and put you in a relaxed state, ready to nod off in no time.