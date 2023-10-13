“Tube Girl” Shows You How To Make A Viral Video
October 13, 2023 9:17AM AKDT
Source: YouTube
Ever seen “Tube Girl” on TikTok? She’s 22-year-old Sabrina Bahsoon, and she’s got millions of views (over 24 million likes!) on her videos dancing on London’s Tube train. She walks you through what she does and how she got the idea for the series of videos in the first place. One thing to notice, she doesn’t film in selfie mode! Biggest tip: be confident and don’t care what people think or say!
@sabrinabahsoon So now im en route via tube. The man in the back getting a show fr #tubegirl #tubegirleffect ♬ Prada – cassö & RAYE & D-Block Europe
She even got invited to Paris Fashion Week!
@sabrinabahsoon You know the glam team is fire when they bring a leafblower for the #tubegirleffect thank you @patrick ta @Dimitri Giannetos for bringing out my inner baddie #tubegirl ♬ escapism slowed – Dezalyr.