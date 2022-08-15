Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo
MIX MORNING J.A.M.

Two Former Officers Reject Plea Deal In George Floyd Killing

August 15, 2022 9:27AM AKDT
Share

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing told a judge that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year sentences.

The statements from Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng on Monday at a brief hearing in Minneapolis set the stage for trial in October.

The pair are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

They and Thomas Lane were working with Derek Chauvin when he pinned Floyd’s neck with his knee for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man said he couldn’t breathe and eventually grew still.

Thao said “it would be lying” for him to accept a plea deal.

You May Also Like

1

Add an event to the Mix!
2

Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
3

Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
4

California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
5

Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say