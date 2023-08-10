Two Moms Came Up With A McDonald’s DIY Sundae And It Looks UHMAZING
August 10, 2023 6:08AM AKDT
Two besties, Janelle and Kate, have racked up over 10 million views with their sundae creation from McDonald’s menu items! Starts with 6 soft serve cones smashed in a container, followed by smashing 2 apples pies, chocolate chip cookies, FRIES, FUDGE and more! Definitely a dessert that must be shared!
Have you tried it?