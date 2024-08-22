Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

U.S. Applications For Unemployment Benefits Inch Up, But Remain At Historically Healthy Levels

August 22, 2024 10:41AM AKDT
(Associated Press) – The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose modestly last week, but remains at healthy levels.

Jobless claims rose by 4,000 to 232,000 for the week of Aug. 17, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of the weekly gyrations, ticked down by 750 to 236,000.

For the week ending Aug. 10, 1.86 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits, 4,000 more than the week before.

Weekly filings for unemployment benefits, which are a proxy for layoffs, remain low by historic standards.

