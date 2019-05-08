UA officials announces reorganization of HR department

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The University of Alaska is reorganizing and downsizing its human resources department.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the university on Monday issued lay-off notices to 48 human resources employees as part of the overhaul. The layoffs will take effect in September.

Laid-off employees can apply for jobs in the reorganized department.

UA President Jim Johnsen says the changes are a redesign based on best practices in higher education.

UA spokeswoman Robbie Graham says there are 51 HR positions in the university system. Fourteen people at UA Fairbanks were among the 48 given layoff notices.

Graham says the university will see cost savings but the impetus for the change is a desire to create efficiencies and provide better customer service.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com