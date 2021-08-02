      Weather Alert

UK Eases Travel Restrictions As Industry Lobbies For More

Aug 2, 2021 @ 6:19am

LONDON (AP) – Britain has opened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. and the European Union. The change on Monday came as travel industry leaders urged the Conservative government to further ease restrictions and allow people to enjoy the benefits of a successful COVID-19 inoculation program. Still, there were reports that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government may add a new category to Britain’s traffic light system of travel restrictions, a watchlist that could warn of nations in danger of being downgraded on the COVID-19 list. That’s a move that industry officials say would make many people decide to stay home and hurt thousands of jobs.

